Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Down 6.3%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.95.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

