Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 Variable Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $872.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

