Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares Variable Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $872.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

