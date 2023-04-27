Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.
Dover Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:DOV traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dover
In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dover
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dover (DOV)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.