Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

