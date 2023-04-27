Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,706,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,929,828 shares.The stock last traded at $20.67 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,134 shares of company stock worth $11,478,065. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 70.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 580,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 145,871 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dropbox by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 720,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.