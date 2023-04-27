DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 1,123,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,302,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

