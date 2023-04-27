Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.