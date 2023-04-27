E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Down 82.2% in April

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EJH remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

