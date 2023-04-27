EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.72

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 141790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BSVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

