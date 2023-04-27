ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.11

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.11 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 117.19 ($1.46). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.44), with a volume of 30,566 shares.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,050.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracey James purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,620.08). Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

