Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.11.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

