Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.