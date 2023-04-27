Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EW stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.79.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.