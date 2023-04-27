Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.02 EPS.

Elme Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

ELME traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 335,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,052. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -205.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

