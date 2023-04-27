Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ELTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.