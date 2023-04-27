Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on ELTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
