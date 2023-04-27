Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBKW remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 9,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,110. Embark Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

