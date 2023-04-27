EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price Up 5.8%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $166.97. Approximately 77,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

