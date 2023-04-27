Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,682 shares traded.

Emerson Radio Trading Down 3.7 %

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

