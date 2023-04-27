Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $158,386.46

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $158,386.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,955,764 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

