Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $125,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $316,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 114.9% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 37,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,505,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 188,168 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

