Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Enova International Price Performance
ENVA stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 325,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
