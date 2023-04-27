Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ENVA stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 325,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

