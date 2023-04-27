Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Enova International Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.



