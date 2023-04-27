Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Acquires $50,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Enovix Stock Performance
ENVX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,427. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
