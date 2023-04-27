Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Acquires $50,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,768,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,427. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

