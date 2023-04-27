Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. 4,072,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,885. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 85.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.