Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Entegris worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 355,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $120.56.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

