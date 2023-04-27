Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

