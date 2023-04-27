Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

