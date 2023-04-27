Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

