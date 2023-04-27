Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 448.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 38,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.68. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $21.16.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
