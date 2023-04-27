EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.
Shares of EQT stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,957,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,027. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
