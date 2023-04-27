Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares traded.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20. The stock has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Company Profile

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

