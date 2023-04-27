Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 149,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 174,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EQ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.