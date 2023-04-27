Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 149,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 174,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Several research firms have commented on EQ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
