Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medtronic plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,030,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,198 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 348,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

