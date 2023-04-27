Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 27th (AMNB, ATVI, BCLI, BLFS, CB, CNMD, CRL, ENVA, GME, GPN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 27th:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

