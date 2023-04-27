Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 27th (AMNB, ATVI, BCLI, BLFS, CB, CNMD, CRL, ENVA, GME, GPN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 27th:
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
