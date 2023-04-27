Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 27th (AMNB, ATVI, BCLI, BLFS, CB, CNMD, CRL, ENVA, GME, GPN)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 27th:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

