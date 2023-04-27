Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 48,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

