Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 158,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,279. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $683.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also

