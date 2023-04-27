Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.81 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,896.33 or 0.06520481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.32 billion and approximately $15.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,402,440 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

