Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $226.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.61 billion and $15.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,882.10 or 0.06501274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,402,440 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

