Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $226.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.61 billion and $15.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,882.10 or 0.06501274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00060108 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00039420 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018693 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018905 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006544 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002736 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,402,440 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
