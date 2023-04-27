Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,644,907 shares.

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 14.44.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

