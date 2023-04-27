Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Cap of $53.15 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003748 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,170,920 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.