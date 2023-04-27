Evercore Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$132.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by Evercore from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.10.

PD stock traded down C$2.28 on Thursday, hitting C$69.11. 191,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,165. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$61.79 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$948.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 16.525463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

