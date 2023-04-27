Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,402 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,046,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 198,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,802. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

