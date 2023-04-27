Evmos Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Evmos has a market cap of $97.03 million and $1.13 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars.

