Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.78 ($21.98) and last traded at €19.76 ($21.96). 393,179 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.52 ($21.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVK shares. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.22) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.11) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.22) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.22) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.19.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

