Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.22.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.6 %

EIF traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$51.89. 60,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,903. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

