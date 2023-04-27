Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.
Fair Isaac stock traded up $20.32 on Thursday, reaching $734.68. 242,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $688.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $736.37.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
