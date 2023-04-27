Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.8 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $20.32 on Thursday, reaching $734.68. 242,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $688.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $736.37.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.