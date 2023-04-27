FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 1,481 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 469,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.