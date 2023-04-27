FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE T traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,083,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869,926. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

