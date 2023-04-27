FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.63. 75,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,396. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.