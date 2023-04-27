FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. 1,340,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,203. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

