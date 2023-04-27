FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.02 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4,728.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 179,082 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 256,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,230. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

